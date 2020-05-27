Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Holdings Decreased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,505 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of Hancock Whitney worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after acquiring an additional 157,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,434,000 after acquiring an additional 742,322 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HWC opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on HWC. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

