Harmony Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.43 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Harmony token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a market capitalization of $19.16 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.92 or 0.03820667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003779 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031181 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

