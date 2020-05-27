Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €21.00 Price Target

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WAC. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.10 ($17.56).

WAC opened at €12.58 ($14.63) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.87. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €7.80 ($9.07) and a twelve month high of €23.16 ($26.93). The firm has a market cap of $789.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

