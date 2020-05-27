Haven Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $6.02 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $67,463.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00005232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,135.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.85 or 0.02275246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.31 or 0.02543005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00477068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00704211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00073911 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00023367 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00501191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,595,884 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.