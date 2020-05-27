HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) is Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s 10th Largest Position

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,315,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,576 shares during the period. HD Supply comprises 3.7% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 3.28% of HD Supply worth $151,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in HD Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 56,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in HD Supply by 439.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 83,785 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $970,233.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HDS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 27,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.