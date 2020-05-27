Head to Head Contrast: Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) vs. Tandem Diabetes Care (OTCMKTS:TNDM)

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Delcath Systems and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Tandem Diabetes Care 0 6 7 0 2.54

Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus target price of $86.92, suggesting a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -561.96% N/A -79.09% Tandem Diabetes Care -4.22% -9.39% -5.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delcath Systems and Tandem Diabetes Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.58 million 13.71 -$8.88 million N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care $362.30 million 13.66 -$24.75 million ($0.22) -374.27

Delcath Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Delcath Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System with Basal-IQ Technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with control IQ technology; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health offerings. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

