Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.26. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $138.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.32%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,646,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,824 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,615,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,785,000 after purchasing an additional 107,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

