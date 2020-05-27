HedgeTrade Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $628.71 million and $274,026.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00023720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006119 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003460 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000602 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00043651 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

