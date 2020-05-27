HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) received a €44.00 ($51.16) price target from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.79 ($41.61).

HLE opened at €37.80 ($43.95) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.53) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

