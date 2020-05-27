HEROcoin Achieves Market Cap of $360,509.84 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $360,509.84 and $5,471.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,916,006 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

