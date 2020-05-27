Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.67

Press coverage about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a news sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s score:

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 14,580,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,855,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.