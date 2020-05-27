Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN) Increases Dividend to €0.03 Per Share

Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of HBRN traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.09 ($0.01). 743,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,542. Hibernia REIT has a one year low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 129.40 ($1.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79.
About Hibernia REIT
Hibernia REIT plc, the Company, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the Group), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.
Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.