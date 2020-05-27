Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN) Increases Dividend to €0.03 Per Share

Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HBRN traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.09 ($0.01). 743,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,542. Hibernia REIT has a one year low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 129.40 ($1.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79.

About Hibernia REIT

Hibernia REIT plc, the Company, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the Group), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.

