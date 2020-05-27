HOLD (HOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $197,875.35

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, HOLD has traded down 1% against the dollar. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a market capitalization of $197,875.35 and $212.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.21 or 0.02049389 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00075124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00179764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

