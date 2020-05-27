Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Increased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.03.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.41. The company had a trading volume of 345,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,699. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $259.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

