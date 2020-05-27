Honest Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Honest has a total market cap of $315,453.53 and approximately $2,685.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.02052132 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00074972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00179723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

