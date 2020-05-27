Horizen Price Tops $5.84 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $53.51 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $5.84 or 0.00063520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, COSS and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00504858 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00097049 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000856 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,159,638 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, COSS, DragonEX, Graviex, Binance, OKEx, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

