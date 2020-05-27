Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $3.95 on Top Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.95 or 0.00042946 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, DDEX and LBank. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $869.72 million and approximately $87.63 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.17 or 0.03775001 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,206,912 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, LBank, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

