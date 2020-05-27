Hush Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,502.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Hush has a market capitalization of $706,241.14 and approximately $6,502.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0775 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00500385 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00097433 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00063750 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,108,530 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

