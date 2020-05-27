IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Tops $9.52 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. IDEX has a market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $2,866.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.74 or 0.02038739 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00074543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00179654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,827,071 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

