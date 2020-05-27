iExec RLC 1-Day Volume Tops $1.51 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00004187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui and Ethfinex. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $30.71 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.74 or 0.02038739 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00074543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00179654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Liqui, Binance, Gatecoin, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

