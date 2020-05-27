Ignis Price Hits $0.0241 on Top Exchanges (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges including Vebitcoin, Coinbit, HitBTC and Upbit. Ignis has a market cap of $18.33 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Upbit, STEX, Indodax and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

