Ignition Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $94,389.17 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028521 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00024567 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,125.81 or 1.00213675 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00073988 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000578 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,309,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,296,088 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

