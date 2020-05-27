Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.0356

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $4,970.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.02052132 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00074972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00179723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is incent.com.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.