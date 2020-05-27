Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $288.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, Director Matthew J. Missad bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 10.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,296 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the first quarter worth $158,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 64.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 32.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 84.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

