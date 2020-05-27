Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Independent Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Wednesday. Independent Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.32 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.41, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.40.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Hockey bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,628.26).

About Independent Oil & Gas

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

