Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Downgraded to Hold at DZ Bank

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oddo Securities downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

OTCMKTS IFNNF traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,728. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

