ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €8.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INGA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($7.91) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.03 ($9.34).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

