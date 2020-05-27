Insider Buying: Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) insider Diana Eilert purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.79 ($6.94) per share, with a total value of A$39,140.00 ($27,758.87).

Shares of Elders stock traded down A$0.20 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$9.25 ($6.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$7.58. Elders Ltd has a 52 week low of A$5.31 ($3.77) and a 52 week high of A$10.43 ($7.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 25th. Elders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

About Elders

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Network, Feed and Processing, and Other segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services.

