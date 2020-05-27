Insider Buying: Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) Insider Acquires 26,000 Shares of Stock

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) insider Andrea Waters purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$53,560.00 ($37,985.82).

GMA stock traded down A$0.12 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$2.00 ($1.42). 1,120,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.03 million and a PE ratio of -15.38. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia has a 52-week low of A$1.22 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of A$4.37 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.10.

About Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan-to-value ratio residential mortgage loans.

