Insider Buying: Pacifico Minerals Ltd (ASX:PMY) Insider Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Pacifico Minerals Ltd (ASX:PMY) insider Gary Comb bought 5,000,000 shares of Pacifico Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60).

Gary Comb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Gary Comb 13,000,000 shares of Pacifico Minerals stock.

PMY remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.00) on Wednesday. 5,893,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The company has a market cap of $14.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. Pacifico Minerals Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of A$0.01 ($0.01).

Pacifico Minerals Company Profile

Pacifico Minerals Limited explores for mineral tenements in Australia and Latin America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and manganese deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Berrio gold project located in the southern part of the prolific Segovia Gold Belt, Colombia; and the Natagaima project and Urrao Project in Colombia.

