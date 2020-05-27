Insider Buying: Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM) Insider Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM) insider Peter Smith acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$63,000.00 ($44,680.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Truscott Mining Co. Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of A$0.02 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of $1.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Truscott Mining Company Profile

Truscott Mining Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company explores for iron oxide, copper, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Westminster Gold Project comprising an area of 9 hectares and 8 blocks; Hera Project consisting of 11 blocks; Barkly Project comprising 105 blocks; and Olympus Project consisting of 8 blocks located within the Tennant Creek mineral field in the Northern Territory.

