Insider Selling: Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) Insider Sells 3,550,000 Shares of Stock

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) insider Alexander Molyneux sold 3,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04), for a total value of A$184,600.00 ($130,921.99).

AGY stock remained flat at $A$0.05 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,001 shares. The company has a market cap of $52.00 million and a P/E ratio of -25.50. Argosy Minerals Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of A$0.13 ($0.09). The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 34.53 and a quick ratio of 34.42.

About Argosy Minerals

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the development of exploration projects for lithium and other mineral commodities in Argentina, Australia, and Namibia. It primarily holds a 77.5% interest in the Rincon Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

