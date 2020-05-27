Insider Selling: Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Director Sells 4,230 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,133,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.98. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

