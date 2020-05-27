Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) is Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s 5th Largest Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 101,700 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises makes up 3.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.82% of Insight Enterprises worth $26,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 54.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,130,000 after purchasing an additional 117,691 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $67.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. 24,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,211. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

