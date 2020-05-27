Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Up 11% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $14,338.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.17 or 0.03775001 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,087,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

