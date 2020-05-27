Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 521,586 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Intel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 26,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,131,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,166,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.89. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Vertical Group started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.