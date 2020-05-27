Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lowered by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 81,711 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 7.4% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Intel by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 521,586 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 26,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.16. 13,059,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,166,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

