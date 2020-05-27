Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Trimmed by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Intel by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 60,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 997,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.83. 12,741,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,166,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

