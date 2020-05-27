Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $551.95. The stock had a trading volume of 151,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,946. The company has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at $194,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $7,381,613. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.50.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.