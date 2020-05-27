Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Atreca (BCEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) in the last few weeks:
- 5/19/2020 – Atreca was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
- 5/18/2020 – Atreca was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/15/2020 – Atreca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2020 – Atreca was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2020 – Atreca is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2020 – Atreca is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2020 – Atreca was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/15/2020 – Atreca is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 2,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,184. Atreca has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $516.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). As a group, research analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO John A. Orwin bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $76,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,461.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $988,950.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 42.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after buying an additional 551,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atreca by 142.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 772.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 122,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 80,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Atreca in the first quarter worth about $597,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
