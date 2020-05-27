Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Atreca (BCEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2020 – Atreca was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Atreca was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/15/2020 – Atreca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Atreca was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Atreca is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Atreca is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Atreca was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/15/2020 – Atreca is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 2,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,184. Atreca has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $516.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). As a group, research analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John A. Orwin bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $76,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,461.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $988,950.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 42.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after buying an additional 551,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atreca by 142.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 772.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 122,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 80,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Atreca in the first quarter worth about $597,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

