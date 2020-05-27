Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for RealReal (REAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2020 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2020 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RealReal had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/7/2020 – RealReal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – RealReal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2020 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2020 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – RealReal had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/15/2020 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – RealReal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

4/3/2020 – RealReal was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

3/28/2020 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of RealReal stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. 23,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,618. RealReal Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,715,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,260,508.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,464,901 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RealReal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in RealReal by 191.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 716,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 470,271 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 7.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 264,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the first quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in RealReal by 58.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

