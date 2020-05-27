Iofina (LON:IOF) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Iofina (LON:IOF)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 32 ($0.42) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 35 ($0.46). FinnCap’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.24% from the company’s current price.

LON IOF opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $278,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.37. Iofina has a twelve month low of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 33.23 ($0.44). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.53.

About Iofina

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

