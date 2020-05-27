Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Acquires 385,249 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 385,249 shares during the period. Qorvo comprises approximately 2.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.00% of Qorvo worth $92,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 275.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.74.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $376,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,932 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

