Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Cuts Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,954,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,547 shares during the period. Stericycle comprises approximately 2.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 2.14% of Stericycle worth $94,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Stericycle by 7,506.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Stericycle by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Stericycle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Stericycle by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.52. 11,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

