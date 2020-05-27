Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,573 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up about 3.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.63% of Tyson Foods worth $132,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Tyson Foods by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tyson Foods by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

