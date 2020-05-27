Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $124.52 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 3.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.21% of S&P Global worth $124,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 183.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.62.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.20. 52,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,626. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $318.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.76 and a 200 day moving average of $275.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

