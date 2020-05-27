Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $145.38 Million Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,384,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 612,368 shares during the period. Servicemaster Global comprises about 3.5% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 4.08% of Servicemaster Global worth $145,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

In related news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,462.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SERV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 36,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.83. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SERV. ValuEngine cut Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

