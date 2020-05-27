Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $78.98 Million Stock Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,367,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270,085 shares during the quarter. Univar comprises about 1.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 4.36% of Univar worth $78,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar during the first quarter worth about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Univar by 1,296.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 250,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,370,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 15,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $241,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,680. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 125,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Univar Inc has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

