Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Lowers Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total value of $1,606,655.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,753.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $119,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,863 shares of company stock worth $76,283,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

SBAC traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $293.86. 244,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,390. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.55 and its 200 day moving average is $263.44. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.10 and a fifty-two week high of $317.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,671.67 and a beta of 0.39.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

