Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases 328,853 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,853 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc comprises 2.4% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.74% of KKR & Co Inc worth $97,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. 106,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,006. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

